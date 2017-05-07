Mrs D's May Challenge Submission of the Letter "B" Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Mrs D-1475814 Sun May 7, 2017 11:10 AM not-newsphotograhers-artforummay-alphabet-challenge Discuss: ! May's Challenge submission. It's all about the "B's".Photo 1 - Little Bear, Perfume Bottle and Cigarette Box - These are items my Mother brought with her when she came to American in 1948.Photo 2 - Bird FeedersPhoto 3 - Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin CookiesPhoto 4 - Branta Canadensis Maxima - Canada GoosePhoto 5 - Branta Canadensis Maxima - Canada Goose