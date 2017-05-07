Newsvine

Mrs D's May Challenge Submission of the Letter "B"

Current Status: Published (4)
By Mrs D-1475814
Sun May 7, 2017 11:10 AM
May's Challenge submission. It's all about the "B's".

Article Photo

Photo 1 - Little Bear, Perfume Bottle and Cigarette Box - These are items my Mother brought with her when she came to American in 1948.

Article Photo

Photo 2 - Bird Feeders

Article Photo

Photo 3 - Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Article Photo

Photo 4 - Branta Canadensis Maxima - Canada Goose

Article Photo

Photo 5 - Branta Canadensis Maxima - Canada Goose

