Foto-Friday - Our Attempted Visit To Capt. Anderson's Restaurant and Waterfront Market

We went to eat lunch at Capt. Anderson's but they only had dinner hours. Disappointed. :( The menu had many wonderful dishes that I would have loved to have tried. So plans changed and in front of this restaurant is the Shell Island Shuttle (that wasn't there at the time) and fishing charter boats. It was a cloudy day while we were there getting a few photos.... then the rain came pouring down. It didn't last long though. So you will see some photos darker with rain drops.