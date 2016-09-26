A Few Vacation Photos For Monday

This is the first part of our vacation in Virginia. I don't have many photos from this place to share because it was purely family time. We were with my sister, her husband and my niece, her husband and their two children. Joey the camera guy is 13 yoa and Adalynn was just 5 weeks old. We rented a four BR river house on the Shenandoah River. It's a huge house with a deck in back with a hot tub, BBQ grill and on the side a screened in porch where we would enjoy our early morning coffee and a few evening drinks.