Foto Friday - Random Photos

By Mrs D-1475814
Fri Jul 29, 2016 6:08 AM
Just a few random photos to share today.

Photo 1

Photo 2

Photo 3

Photo 4 - I used my cell phone for this one. The lady was nice enough to let me take a photo of the beer bottle.

Photo 5 - This photo was taken 12/13 years ago. My friend took this photo of me after a dressage show. It's poor quality but not bad I guess from one of those disposable cameras. lol

