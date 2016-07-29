Foto Friday - Random Photos Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Mrs D-1475814 Fri Jul 29, 2016 6:08 AM beesnot-newsmrs-dphotographers-artforum Discuss: ! Just a few random photos to share today.Photo 1Photo 2Photo 3Photo 4 - I used my cell phone for this one. The lady was nice enough to let me take a photo of the beer bottle. Photo 5 - This photo was taken 12/13 years ago. My friend took this photo of me after a dressage show. It's poor quality but not bad I guess from one of those disposable cameras. lol