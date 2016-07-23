On NV I have never got involved in the political issues until now. Hopefully it will be my last. I'm an Independent voter and I could always see validity from both parties. Sadly, not this time. It very disturbing for any presidential candidate to put fear and hate in the hearts of the people.
Donald Trump is a unique threat to American democracy - The Washington Post
Sat Jul 23, 2016
