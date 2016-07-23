Newsvine

Donald Trump is a unique threat to American democracy - The Washington Post

Seeded by Mrs D-1475814
Seeded on Sat Jul 23, 2016 9:03 AM
On NV I have never got involved in the political issues until now. Hopefully it will be my last. I'm an Independent voter and I could always see validity from both parties. Sadly, not this time. It very disturbing for any presidential candidate to put fear and hate in the hearts of the people.

