Newsvine

Mrs D-1475814

 

About Articles: 228 Seeds: 7 Comments: 29998 Since: Nov 2009

Mrs D's Submission To The Reflection Challenge

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Mrs D-1475814
Thu Jun 2, 2016 11:56 AM
Discuss:

Some recent and some past photos. :)

Article Photo

Photo 1 - Waiting at a stop light.

Article Photo

Photo 2 - Photo from the local community building.

Article Photo

Photo 3 - Hoover Dam from last year.

Article Photo

Photo 4 - Another Hoover Dam image from last year.

Article Photo

Photo 5 - I'm going to use my shadow on a building as a reflection from the past Winter. I have added texture.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor