Mrs D's Submission To The Reflection Challenge Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Mrs D-1475814 Thu Jun 2, 2016 11:56 AM not-newsphotographyhoover-dammrs-dphotographers-artforumreflection-challenge Discuss: ! Some recent and some past photos. :)Photo 1 - Waiting at a stop light. Photo 2 - Photo from the local community building.Photo 3 - Hoover Dam from last year.Photo 4 - Another Hoover Dam image from last year.Photo 5 - I'm going to use my shadow on a building as a reflection from the past Winter. I have added texture.