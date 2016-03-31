Moon Shots Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Mrs D-1475814 Thu Mar 31, 2016 10:19 AM planemoonphotographynot-newsphotographers-art-forum Discuss: ! Photo 1 - I did not notice there was a plane up in the sky until I cropped this photo. I published this one a long time ago but I worked on it a bit and it looks better than my first attempt. :) Photo 2 - While looking at all the photos that I have taken, I did not notice this one. It's not a good photo but I was curious about what the red contrail is though.